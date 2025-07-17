Beerhall Brawl Lands Chiredzi Man 10 Months Behind Bars…

Emmanuel Matshillele (30) has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after a violent altercation at a beer outlet in Mkaswine ended in bloodshed.

Matshillele appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault stemming from an incident that occurred on April 10, 2025, at Chipimbi Shopping Center.

According to court proceedings, an argument erupted between Matshillele and the victim, Hardlife Nganji. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Matshillele stabbing Nganji in the palm of his left hand with a knife. The victim sustained a deep cut, prompting a police report that led to the accused’s arrest.

Magistrates handed Matshillele a 12-month prison sentence, suspending two months for three years on condition of good behavior.

He will serve an effective 10 months behind bars.

