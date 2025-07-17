Chamisa Speaks On “Best Decision Ever”

By A Correspondent | In a cryptic but impactful post on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, Zimbabwean opposition figure Nelson Chamisa declared, “The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later.”

Chamisa, who previously led both the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been noticeably absent from the forefront of active political organizing in recent months.

His departure from the CCC last year, citing it as “hijacked” and “contaminated,” left a vacuum in the opposition and contributed to a period of internal turmoil and defections within the party.

The X post, short yet laden with innuendo, offers no immediate clarity on what future actions might prompt his followers to “thank him later.”

