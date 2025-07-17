Chamisa’s Exit From CCC And How It’s Suffocated Mnangagwa, Totally Shredding Essays4ED

Nothing else to write

📰 BREAKING NEWS | 17 July 2025

Chamisa’s Exit Leaves Mnangagwa Allies Gasping for Air: “They’ve Got Nothing Left to Talk About”

By Farai D Hove

In a seismic shift that has upended Zimbabwe’s political landscape, Nelson Chamisa has today declared that walking away from the MDC and CCC was “the best decision” of his leadership journey — a bold move that has left ZANU PF propagandists and state-aligned influencers scrambling for content and coherence.

Chamisa’s post, made at 08:44 AM and already seen by over 43,000 people, states:

“The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later.”

But it’s not just a resignation — it’s a strategic detonation. By removing himself from the very platforms Mnangagwa’s machinery infiltrated and manipulated, Chamisa has reportedly starved ZANU PF’s information warfare ecosystem of its central oxygen: himself.

“They Have Gone Dumb” — A Tactical Withdrawal with Devastating Effects

A satirical cartoon now circulating widely — showing once-vocal ZANU PF-aligned figures like Nick Mangwana, Reuben Barwe, Linda Masarira, and Hopewell Chin’ono now slumped, scratching heads, drinking omalovu, or sitting idly in silence — captures the moment with eerie accuracy.

“Since the resignation of Adv. Chamisa, content is so sparse these days…” reads the cartoon’s caption, portraying the political influencers as totally deflated.

Inside sources say President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spin agents have been left “directionless,” with analysts pointing to the CCC project — infiltrated, co-opted and ultimately neutralized through figures like the controversial lawyer Fadzayi Mahere — now dead weight with no relevance to Zimbabweans.

“Hopewell Chin’ono and his fellow operatives spent years building their personas on Chamisa’s every move,” said one political analyst. “But now that he’s vacated the entire CCC structure, what are they left with? A rotting shell and no scapegoat.”

CCC: “A ZANU PF Trap All Along?”

Chamisa’s announcement indirectly affirms long-standing suspicions among opposition supporters that the CCC had been fatally compromised. Many blame Chin’ono’s high-profile role in propping up Fadzayi Mahere — a known associate of ZANU PF — as the moment CCC’s identity and purpose were irreparably corrupted.

“Hopewell imposed Fadzayi as the face of the opposition, but all she did was silence dissent, neutralize accountability, and scatter the movement,” said a former CCC insider.

ZANU PF PATRIOTS Respond: “Were You Pushed or Did You Walk?”

A cheeky response from ZANU PF’s official X account reads:

“Man of God did you walk away or you were pushed out?”

But observers say the question reveals more insecurity than triumph. The ruling party’s online armies — particularly the infamous Varakashi Facebook trolls — appear to have lost their central narrative engine, with the cartoon’s depiction of them yawning on park benches now going viral.

The End of Hopewell’s Hashtags?

With Chamisa no longer tied to CCC, sources say disinformation actors like Jonathan Moyo, Reuben Barwe, and Nick Mangwana are facing an awkward recalibration. Moyo, once a Twitter storm unto himself, has not posted anything of significance since Chamisa’s statement. Mangwana, meanwhile, is reportedly “digging for content” that doesn’t exist without the opposition figure’s presence.

What’s Next for Chamisa?

Chamisa has not revealed his next political vehicle, but insiders say he’s planning a completely grassroots movement free of state infiltration. His calculated silence on specific direction appears to be a strategy to starve the enemy of targets.

“Mnangagwa can’t hit what he can’t see,” a political commentator noted. “And Chamisa is now everywhere and nowhere. It’s brilliant.”

As the old guard regroups and the spin factories falter, Zimbabwe awaits what Chamisa will build next — while the state’s propaganda mills sit silent, churning only dust.

🗨️ Public Reactions

“This is the quietest I’ve seen Hopewell. Even Reuben Barwe’s voice seems to have gone flat.” – Political satire page

“Fadzayi was their Trojan horse. Chamisa walked out and burned the bridge.” – CCC grassroots supporter

“The best counter-propaganda is to leave them talking to themselves.” – Media researcher

📰 Follow @ZimEye for live updates on Chamisa's next move and the collapse of CCC narratives.

