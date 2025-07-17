Chegutu Taxi Driver Brutally Murdered, Police Investigate…

By A Correspondent

A Chegutu taxi driver, Alex Sinoia, was found dead with multiple injuries in an open space in the Kaguvi area of Pfupajena on Monday, in what police have described as a brutal killing.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident and said police are treating the case as murder.

“ZRP Pfupajena is investigating the murder of Alex Sinoia, whose body was found with several injuries. We are working closely with CID Chegutu to understand what happened,” he said.

According to police, the body had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on the left leg, a stab wound on the left buttock, a deep cut on the right lower limb, and another cut on top of the left ear.

Sinoia’s vehicle, a Honda Fit (registration number AEP 5524), was found 181 metres away from the body. It was severely damaged, with all its windows smashed.

“The front windscreen was shattered with a hole on it, and all four tyres had been pierced by a sharp object,” Kohwera said.

Police also found signs of a struggle and bloodstains about 90 metres away from the vehicle. Pieces of the victim’s clothing were scattered on the ground.

The body was taken to Chegutu District Hospital for a postmortem.

“Police in Mashonaland West are appealing to anyone with information that can help in the arrest of suspects to approach any nearest police station,” Kohwera added.

