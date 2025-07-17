Hopewell Chin’ono Publishes New Contradictory Money Story: My Property Wealth Actually Came From Goats Worth USD100,000 Each

By Investigative Correspondent | ZimEye | The controversial journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has published a contradictory wealth story, this time saying his property wealth came from goats that were worth USD100,000 each.



Chin’ono, who is the world’s only journalist possessing three identity cards bearing three totally different names on them, has in the last 6 years been announcing that people should not debate with him till the day they purchase their first home. He has also been saying contrary to multiple allegations (including an investigation by his former employer Geoff Nyarota on the AMH newspaper website in 2021), his wealth did not at all come from foreign proceeds of crime and his first Chisipite home was bought from non-foreign money, but a local bank, CABS Zimbabwe mortgage. He would add saying this was because the Zim economy in 2001, was good.







In April 2023, following questions raised by Al Jazeera Media Network GoldMafia documentary founder, Simba Chikanza, he published a new claim to say his first home was truly purchased from UK money in the form of a £50,000 sportscar 1996 loan, of a vehicle he quickly sold upon being illegally shipped to Zimbabwe. He emphasized that the £50,000 value realised from the sale is what created his property wealth.



At a time when he is still to disclose the identity of the British lender, Chin’ono has publicised a totally contradictory claim, this time to suggest that the money actually came from Boer goats which are worth up to £100,000.



During interviews with his former employer Nyarota, Chin’ono failed to answer key questions one of them which was over the date when he started his boer goat farming.



When pressed further by Chikanza in an online podcast, Chin’ono has said he could afford the £120,000 value(£50,000) loan because he was working in the media in 1996 since ‘I have worked for private media all my life.” But he contradicts this claim by saying he worked as a cleaner when he arrived in UK in 1994.

He goes further to suggest that the UK embassy in Harare conducted a police clearance on his sportscar loan and also on his three identity cards with different names.

The UK embassy has twice denied ever issuing a police clearance on anyone at any time stressing that it has no such capabilities. (Watch video).

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1923440727910121827?s=46





