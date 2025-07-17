Kadewere Linked With Move to Greece as Nantes Exit Looms

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe international Tinotenda Kadewere could be set for a fresh start in Greece, with Super League side Aris Thessaloniki reportedly interested in the FC Nantes striker.

According to French publication L’Équipe, Kadewere is among a group of players that Nantes are looking to offload this summer, as the club reshuffles its squad. A move to Aris Thessaloniki is said to be on the table, with a potential free transfer being considered—possibly including future sell-on clauses.

Kadewere’s stint at Nantes has been anything but smooth. After initially joining the Ligue 1 outfit on loan from Olympique Lyonnais in January 2024, the Warriors forward made the switch permanent six months later. Despite high hopes, his tenure has been marred by recurring injuries and a struggle for form, limiting him to just four goals in 28 appearances.

The 28-year-old is now looking for a revival of his career, and Aris Thessaloniki could provide the platform he needs. The Greek side, aiming to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season, are believed to be monitoring Kadewere’s situation closely.

If the deal goes through, it would mark Kadewere’s third club in less than two years, as he looks to rediscover the scoring touch that once made him one of Ligue 2’s standout performers during his time at Le Havre.

