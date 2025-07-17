Kaycee’s Body is Still To Be Released

By London Correspondent | ZimEye| The burial of the late DJ Kaycee (Kudzaishe Chipadza), has continued dragging.

‘It seems something came up during the postmortem process,’ suggested one of the late sociallite’s colleagues.

But the development comes as a standoff persists between family members of the wife and those of his mother.

2 weeks ago his brother ended up releasing a statement saying that burial has been cancelled.

A comment on the latest over the matter is awaited.

Kaycee is the controversial DJ of the Zim embassy in London, who also ran a recruitment cartel that swindled tens of thousands of pounds from jobseekers, and artists.

He was announced dead on 2 June.

