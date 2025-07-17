Mnangagwa Administration Tightens Grip On Private Hospitals, Putting Patients At Risk

By A Correspondent

In a controversial move raising serious alarm among health experts and private medical providers, Zimbabwe’s government is pushing legislation that threatens to cripple private healthcare by imposing strict price controls and extensive ministerial oversight.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented the Bill during the National Assembly’s second reading on Tuesday, claiming it aims to protect citizens from “exorbitant charges” in private hospitals. However, critics warn this heavy-handed approach will stifle the already fragile healthcare sector, reducing quality and access when Zimbabwe can least afford it.

Minister Ziyambi outlined key clauses in the Bill that will severely restrict private institutions’ autonomy over fees and charges. He stated bluntly:

“No responsible authority at a private hospital should impose fees above a prescribed amount or increase them by more than a prescribed percentage except with the approval of the Minister.”

Gone is the previous exemption for fees already charged before a certain date; now, all private healthcare fees will be capped and subject to government approval. Ziyambi framed this as “greater oversight and control” to protect patients, but many see it as an intrusive government power grab.

The Minister also revealed Clause 10 grants the Minister authority to regulate healthcare packages for vulnerable groups, including children, persons with chronic illnesses, and persons with disabilities — a provision he claims will promote inclusivity.

While the Bill prohibits private hospitals from refusing emergency treatment for at least 48 hours regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, critics warn this requirement will place an enormous financial burden on private providers without clear government funding mechanisms. Ziyambi said:

“This is a lifeline for many… the Bill also allows for agreements between the Minister and private institutions for cost recovery.”

But with Zimbabwe’s public health system already under severe strain, and the private sector struggling amid economic turmoil, many experts warn this Bill risks deepening the health crisis by driving doctors and specialists out of private practice, limiting investment, and reducing patient options.

By taking control over pricing and operations, the government effectively stifles the free market dynamics that have kept Zimbabwe’s private healthcare afloat — a dangerous gamble with potentially fatal consequences for thousands relying on private care.

Observers are calling on lawmakers and civil society to reject this Bill or subject it to rigorous public consultation, emphasizing that Zimbabweans deserve accessible, quality healthcare — not a bureaucratic stranglehold that could accelerate a collapse in health services.

The question remains: will this Bill truly protect citizens, or is it an ill-conceived policy that threatens to do more harm than good?

