Mudzuri Attempts Takeover of Harvest House From Mwonzora

By A Correspondent| A dramatic power struggle has erupted within the opposition MDC-T party, with Vice President Elias Mudzuri, allegedly in collaboration with Morgen Komichi, making a forceful bid to oust party leader Douglas Mwonzora and seize control of the party’s headquarters, Harvest House, in Harare’s CBD.

The high-stakes move follows a High Court ruling in late February 2025, where Justice Hapias Zhou ordered Mwonzora to resign and facilitate a fresh congress within six months.

The ruling specifically cited irregularities in the 2022 MDC-T Extraordinary Congress, which had seen Mwonzora ascend to the party’s leadership.

Mudzuri is now asserting that, in light of Justice Zhou’s ruling, his position as Vice President makes him the rightful leader of the party.

This morning, Mudzuri arrived at Harvest House with a considerable entourage, intent on taking control. However, his entry was met with fierce resistance from Mwonzora’s militant youth supporters, who aggressively blocked his access.

The escalating confrontation necessitated police intervention to prevent further unrest.

Amidst the commotion, Mudzuri was observed leaving the scene in his black Toyota Land Cruiser.

Earlier in the day, Mudzuri had reportedly ordered Mwonzora’s supporters and loyalists to vacate the party building, a directive that prompted the heated confrontation and subsequently led to the arrival of truckloads of police officers in riot gear.

Mudzuri briefly disappeared from public view after the initial confrontation, only to resurface later.

He claimed to have visited Harare Central Police Station to request a police escort to facilitate his occupation of Harvest House, indicating his determination to proceed with the takeover.

