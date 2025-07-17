Police Pounce On Kambwa Manufacturers

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Police have arrested more than 30 individuals linked to the illicit production of “Kambwa” spirits at Mambo Manufacturing Company in Harare. Those apprehended include company directors, managers, and workers who now face charges related to the illegal manufacture of alcoholic beverages in defiance of national health laws.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the operation uncovered a large-scale disregard for safety and health standards. Authorities seized substances valued at approximately US$165,000 during the raid.

“The ZRP arrested over 30 suspects who include directors, managers, and employees at Mambo Manufacturing Company in Harare, where they were manufacturing spirits without observing health regulations and the law, disregarding the health and safety of Zimbabweans,” police said in a statement.

