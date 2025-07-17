SA Detects Coup

Pretoria-South African’s state security minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says they have detected a possible coup plot, amid rising political tensions and public protests in support of KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Minister Ntshavheni revealed on Tuesday that security services had identified and are monitoring individuals allegedly planning to destabilise the state.

“We have identified it [a coup] and we have put measures to mitigate against it,” Ntshavheni told journalists during a media briefing. “It’s not that no one is planning — there are people planning — but we continuously monitor them and make sure we deal with it.”

She raised concerns over political groups and civil society organisations mobilising in support of Mkhwanazi, suggesting there may be ulterior motives behind the protests.

This week, the MK Party marched to provincial police headquarters in Gauteng, demanding the arrest of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The party’s Tshwane leader, Abel Tau, indicated that more demonstrations are planned. In Durban, hundreds of citizens and activists also took to the streets on Tuesday, voicing support for Mkhwanazi and demanding accountability.

At the centre of the storm are explosive allegations made by Mkhwanazi, who recently accused Mchunu of interfering in sensitive investigations and protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He further implicated Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi in influencing the minister’s decision to disband the political killings task team last December.

Mkhwanazi also alleged that Deputy Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, General Shadrack Sibiya, colluded with Mchunu to dismantle the unit. He claimed a police investigation uncovered a syndicate run by a drug cartel, involving politicians, SAPS officers, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, members of the judiciary, and businesspeople.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has since placed Sibiya on leave of absence.

“I directed him to stay at home while I investigate the allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi,” Masemola said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week placed Minister Mchunu on leave with immediate effect and announced the formation of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe criminal infiltration in law enforcement, intelligence, and the broader justice system.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula welcomed the move.

“Left unaddressed, such allegations threaten to erode public confidence in the institutions that are meant to protect the South African people and uphold the rule of law,” Mbalula said.

However, Ian Cameron, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, criticised Masemola’s decision to place Sibiya on leave, calling the move irregular.

As tensions escalate and investigations unfold, the country’s leadership faces growing pressure to restore public trust in the security sector.

