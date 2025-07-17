Standing With Advocate Nelson Chamisa in the Midst of Storms

By Brighton Mutebuka

The proposition that @nelsonchamisa could have single-handedly — or even with the aid of captured party leaders — challenged ED over Tshabangu and the sham elections is hollow and misconceived.

Firstly, the infiltration was designed to create paralysis at a critical moment. That’s why Tshabangu struck when he did.

A leader’s capacity to mobilise his base stems from two fundamental sources:

a. A cockpit (leadership team) working in tandem;

b. A solid but restless, agitated, courageous, and highly motivated party base.

Tshabangu and other captured party leaders consistently challenged Chamisa and chipped away at his legitimacy and authority — precisely when it was needed most.

That resulted in the loss of vital momentum, cohesion, and direction — a precursor to the ultimate and inevitable demise of the party.

Even without Chamisa marshalling them, Zimbabweans could still have poured into the streets in peaceful protest for their votes — as we’ve seen in Kenya and Sudan.

The real reason they didn’t (and still don’t) is a national pandemic of cowardice.

What Chamisa’s critics seem to want is for him to confront the regime single-handedly, get arrested, and languish in jail for some time.

It’s the price they want him to pay to cement his legacy as a bona fide opposition leader — regardless of how impactful that actually is in the wider scheme of things.

They expect him to make a sacrifice they themselves are unwilling to make.

The “Bible verses” are simply gaslit by his critics to mask the true extent of their frustration.

Brighton Mutebuka is a Zimbabwean lawyer and UK-based solicitor. He is Principal at Mutebuka & Co Immigration Lawyers, and also works as a sports lawyer, human rights advocate, and political commentator.

