Telone Snatch DeMbare Rising Star

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent…

GWERU – Premier Soccer League outfit TelOne FC have completed the signing of promising forward Elton Chikona from Dynamos, in a move that is set to boost the club’s attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old rising star joins the ‘WiFi Boys’ after finally securing his clearance from the Harare giants, bringing an end to a lengthy transfer saga that had held up his move.

Chikona is set to reunite with coach Herbert Maruwa, under whom he flourished during their time together at Dynamos. The reunion is expected to reignite the player’s form and add pace and flair to TelOne’s frontline as they aim for a strong finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

“We are excited to have Elton on board. He is a talented youngster with a lot of potential and we believe he will add a different dimension to our attack,” said a TelOne official.

Chikona had shown glimpses of brilliance at Dynamos but struggled for regular game time. The move to Gweru presents him with a fresh opportunity to shine and prove himself under a familiar coach.

TelOne are currently mounting a serious title challenge and the acquisition of Chikona is seen as a statement of intent from the club.

“He’s young, hungry and knows what’s expected of him. We are confident he will adapt quickly and make an impact,” the official added.

The striker is expected to be available for selection as soon as match fitness is confirmed.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...