ZACC storm Highlanders Football Club offices

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) descended on the Highlanders Football Club offices on Thursday morning, launching inquiries into alleged irregularities involving player transfer deals and the management of club funds.

The surprise visit has so far left club officials tight-lipped about the scope and implications of the investigation.

While details remain scarce, sources suggest that ZACC is scrutinising several transactions that have raised concerns among internal stakeholders and worried fans.

Acting Highlanders CEO Kindman Ndlovu confirmed the arrival of the ZACC delegation and that the club is cooperating with authorities before referring further queries to club chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...