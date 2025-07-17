Zimbabwe Moving Towards Scrapping USD

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| According to The Daily News, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is taking a monumental step towards stabilizing the nation’s economy by transitioning to the exclusive use of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) for all domestic transactions.

This initiative, reported in today’s Daily News, marks a crucial effort to combat the long-standing challenges of hyperinflation and currency instability that have plagued the country.

Governor John Mushayavanhu expressed an optimistic outlook on this transition, emphasizing the critical role of building substantial foreign currency and gold reserves to bolster the ZiG’s success.

However, the path forward is not without its complexities. The efficacy of this strategy hinges significantly on public trust in the ZiG and the RBZ’s capacity to skillfully manage and stabilize the currency.

While acknowledging the intricate nature of this economic reform, Governor Mushayavanhu believes that with careful management, the move to ZiG has the potential to pave the way for a more stable economic future for Zimbabwe.

This bold move by the RBZ represents a significant pivot in Zimbabwe’s economic policy, aiming to create a predictable and reliable financial environment for its citizens and businesses. The success of this transition will be closely watched as the nation strives to overcome its past economic hurdles and build a more resilient financial system.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...