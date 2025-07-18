🚨 Mbare Horror: Woman Splashed with Urine as Hijacked Toilet Crisis Spirals Out of Control

Harare, 17 July 2025 — By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A public health emergency is unfolding at the Mutare–Mutoko Rank in Mbare, where desperate passengers are being forced to relieve themselves in open spaces or beg nearby residents for access to basic sanitation, after city council toilets were effectively hijacked by local youths during a 2019 strike.

Despite past arrests and fines imposed on those occupying the facility, the problem remains unresolved. The council-operated toilets, which were once free for public use, are now controlled by youths who charge a US$1 entry fee, placing an unnecessary financial burden on thousands of daily commuters.

The situation reached a shocking low yesterday when a female passenger was splashed with urine after a plastic bottle filled with human waste was crushed under a moving bus. The incident has reignited public outrage and underscored the urgent need for safe, accessible sanitation at one of Harare’s busiest commuter ranks.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has condemned the inaction and is calling on the Harare City Council to immediately reclaim and rehabilitate the hijacked facility. PAZ also recommends the construction of additional toilets to accommodate the heavy flow of travelers, particularly those coming from or heading to the eastern regions.

In a bid to de-escalate tensions, PAZ further proposed that the youths currently operating the toilets be supported through a formal income-generating grant to help them transition into legitimate business activities.

“We cannot normalize this kind of indignity. Access to a toilet should not be a luxury,” said a PAZ spokesperson. “The council must act now to protect commuters from health hazards and restore public order.”

City officials are yet to respond to renewed calls for action, but with mounting pressure and growing health concerns, the future of Mbare’s vital transit hub hangs in the balance.

Developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

