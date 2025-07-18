Chamisa Ignores Ollah

By A Correspondent| Firebrand politician Nelson Chamisa has sparked fresh controversy online after appearing to snub a public podcast invite from radio personality and podcaster DJ Ollah 7.

Chamisa, the former MDC and CCC leader, had just dropped a bombshell on X (formerly Twitter), declaring: “The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later.”

The cryptic post sent social media into a frenzy, with many speculating about what political card Chamisa is about to play next.

Seizing the moment, DJ Ollah 7 — known for his hard-hitting interviews with politicians and celebrities alike — quickly slid into Chamisa’s replies with a simple yet powerful request:

“Can we have an interview on my podcast to talk about this and more?”

But to the shock of many, Chamisa never responded.

No like. No retweet. No reply.

The silence has left fans divided. Some believe Chamisa is plotting something big and is keeping his cards close to his chest. Others say he missed a golden opportunity to clear the air and connect with the masses via one of Zimbabwe’s most influential podcast platforms.

