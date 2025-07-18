Donald Trump Diagnosed With Incurable Vein Disease…

By A Correspondent

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-serious vein condition, after reporting swelling in his legs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Leavitt said the condition was identified after Trump sought medical attention in recent weeks.

“President Trump was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit after noticing swelling in his legs,” said Leavitt. “This was done out of an abundance of caution.”

She read a note from Trump’s physician, who described the diagnosis as “benign and common.” Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart, often resulting in swelling, discomfort, or visible varicose veins.

Leavitt stressed that the condition is not serious and does not interfere with Trump’s day-to-day responsibilities.

“The President remains in good health and is continuing with his normal schedule,” she said.

There were no details provided about any prescribed treatment, but officials said no further medical interventions are currently required.

