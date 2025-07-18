Govt Says $280 Teachers’ Salary Is Enough

By A Correspondent| Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has sparked outrage among educators after suggesting that the US$280 monthly salary earned by teachers and other civil servants is sufficient—claiming the economy is stable and prices have not risen enough to justify a salary review.

Responding to questions in Parliament this week, Ziyambi dismissed the need for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), saying there has been no significant price increase in the country and that the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency is holding firm.

“Perhaps, let me preface by saying that there has not been a general increase in prices in this country. Statistics that we have on inflation do not indicate that,” said Ziyambi.

“Even our currency is very stable, and the prices have largely not risen to levels that we can say indicate that we need a cost-of-living adjustment,” he added.

His comments have been widely interpreted as a mockery of struggling teachers and civil servants, many of whom are barely surviving on paltry wages that have not kept up with the real cost of living.

Labour unions and public sector workers, including teachers and nurses, have repeatedly called on the government to urgently revise salaries, citing soaring prices of food, transport, rent, and other basic essentials.

“We are being told that $280 is enough because inflation statistics say so—but we live in reality, not in government spreadsheets,” said one angry teacher in Harare.

Ziyambi noted that salary talks are continuing under the Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF), which brings together government, business, and labour—but unions say they are tired of endless talks with no meaningful action.

The minister’s comments have further deepened the rift between civil servants and the state, with some educators threatening industrial action if the government continues to downplay their grievances.

