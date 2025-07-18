Harare Teachers Snub Teachers4ED Workshop

By A Correspondent| A mandatory Teachers4ED workshop scheduled for 18–20 July 2025 at Girls High School in Harare is facing growing resistance from teachers, despite pressure on school administrators to ensure attendance and cover the required participation fees.

According to internal communication seen by ZimEye, school representatives were recently briefed at a meeting held at Queen Elizabeth Girls High School, where they were instructed to submit names of at least 10 teachers per school to attend a three-day “capacitation workshop.” However, reports from several schools indicate that teachers are unwilling to participate, forcing heads to scramble to meet the quota.

One teacher from a Harare school, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

“We are not interested. The initiative feels more political than professional, and teachers shouldn’t be forced into such programs, especially when we are already overwhelmed by understaffing and poor working conditions.”

A notice from the Teachers4ED Secretariat, signed by Cde Solomon Muchengi, outlines the following directives:

Each school must send at least 10 teachers to the workshop.

to the workshop. An Excel document with names and details of participating teachers must be submitted to the Secretary General before Monday, 15 July .

with names and details of participating teachers must be submitted to the Secretary General . A $20 workshop fee per teacher is required, which schools are expected to pay on behalf of participants.

is required, which schools are expected to pay on behalf of participants. Further details regarding payment are to be communicated through District School Inspectors (DSIs) on the Heads’ platform.

The message emphasized urgency and flexibility, stating:

“It is not a case or a crime if a school can pay for more than the stipulated minimum number above.”

However, the directive has sparked criticism among educators and civil society groups, who accuse the Teachers4ED movement of politicising the teaching profession. Teachers4ED, widely seen as aligned with the ruling ZANU PF party, has previously come under fire for allegedly using school platforms to advance partisan interests under the guise of professional development.

Critics argue that real teacher empowerment should focus on addressing salaries, workload, and the deteriorating state of the education sector—not on politically affiliated workshops that lack transparency and voluntary participation.

As of Thursday, multiple schools were reportedly still struggling to meet the required numbers, with some resorting to coercion and internal pressure to fill the slots before the looming submission deadline.

