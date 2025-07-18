Holy Ten Repents: No More Drama, Just Discipline

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zimbabwean hip-hop artist Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitsama, says he has turned a new chapter in his life and is working to become a more disciplined and mature figure in the public eye.

Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the “Ndaremerwa” hitmaker told his followers that he has undergone personal transformation and is leaving behind the reckless behaviour that once defined his career.

“Well mannered, professional, respectful and organised,” he wrote. “No more teenage behaviour, no more anger issues, no more hypocrisy, no more provoking other influencers, no more recklessness.”

The artist, known as much for his outspoken nature and high-profile feuds as for his music, has in the past clashed with other musicians, influencers, and even fans over controversial posts and interviews.

However, this new tone suggests a shift in how Holy Ten wants to be perceived — not just as an entertainer, but as a responsible public figure.

The statement was met with mixed reactions online, with some fans applauding his decision to grow and others sceptical about whether the change will stick.

Still, the rapper appears committed to walking a different path.

Holy Ten has not yet indicated whether this personal growth will be reflected in upcoming music projects, but industry watchers are keen to see how the rebrand will influence his sound and public engagements going forward.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...