Horror on Ardbennie Road: Pedestrian Mowed Down by Wrong-Way Driver in Hit-and-Run

A routine afternoon turned into a nightmare in Harare yesterday when a pedestrian was violently struck by a wrong-way driver near Mbare Musika — a chilling reminder of the city’s deepening road safety crisis. Witnesses watched in horror as a silver caravan, allegedly speeding and overtaking into oncoming traffic, swerved onto the pavement and ploughed into a man carrying a sack. The driver never stopped. As the victim’s condition hangs in the balance, outrage is mounting — and the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) is demanding immediate action.

Road Safety Concerns on Harare Roads: PAZ Calls for Action



By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Yesterday around 15:00 hrs afternoon a man carrying a sack along Ardbennie Road was involved in an accident with a silver caravan near the Mbare Musika exit island pavement. The silver caravan was reportedly driving against the one-way traffic, and the driver attempted to overtake. He avoided a head-on collision, hit a pedestrian who was on the pavement, and did not stop. The status of the victim is unknown, but it’s believed he was critically injured.

The Harare Local Authority must seek solutions to prevent such accidents. Notably, some kombis are operated by unlicensed drivers. As the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), we urge kombi owners to employ licensed drivers. PAZ also calls on the judiciary to give deterrent sentences to drivers who drive negligently against oncoming traffic.

