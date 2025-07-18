King Mswati llll reportedly facing martial crisis
18 July 2025
King Mswati III of Eswatini is reportedly facing a marital crisis as his youngest wife, Nomcebo Zuma, the 22-year-old daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has left the royal palace and returned to her family home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Eswatini custom requires a royal delegation to visit the family of a wife who has left, a process known as kwemuka, to initiate reconciliation efforts. A delegation has reportedly travelled to Nkandla, but so far, Jacob Zuma has declined to meet them
The two were married just a few months ago.