Mnagagwa Blocked From Parceling Land To His Ally

By A Correspondent| High Court has ruled against the eviction of indigenous farmers at Springs Farm. The farmers who included war veterans were represented by Prof Lovemore Madhuku.

The farm had been allocated to Billy Rautenbach who already was in possession of the title deeds even before the matter was heard.

Rautenbach is the man behind Green Fuel which has caused untold suffering to Chisumbanje who lost their source of livelihood.

Chisumbanje is Prof Madhuku’s home area and he was the one who represented the evicted villagers against Rautenbach.

