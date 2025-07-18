Mnangagwa In Another Empty Publicity Stunt

By A Correspondent

In yet another attempt to paint a rosy picture of a struggling nation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday issued a statement claiming he had “the honour” of addressing the Japan Business Forum during Zimbabwe’s so-called National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Far from offering substance, Mnangagwa’s remarks once again leaned on hollow slogans and recycled rhetoric. “Our participation under the theme ‘Beyond the Limits: Experience Zimbabwe; Opportunities; and our Future’ showcases our vibrant culture, tourism, and growing economic potential,” he said, ignoring the economic stagnation, widespread unemployment, and deepening poverty back home.

Mnangagwa also made vague claims about “progress towards Vision 2030” and alleged “vast investment opportunities” in sectors like agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and innovation — all areas plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and broken promises under his administration.

“We value Japan’s continued support in irrigation, education, and humanitarian partnerships,” he added, failing to mention that such support often fills gaps left by the government’s own failure to adequately provide for its citizens.

Critics have dismissed the President’s trip and remarks as yet another glossy PR move disconnected from the lived reality of ordinary Zimbabweans, many of whom continue to struggle with basic needs while being told to believe in a future that never arrives.

