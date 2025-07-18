MWOS FC Promotes Young Goalkeeper Takunda Manomano to First Team

Sports Correspondent

NORTON – Ambitious Premier Soccer League outfit MWOS FC has officially promoted promising shot-stopper Takunda Manomano from their Under-19 Development Squad to the senior team, marking a major milestone in the young goalkeeper’s career.

The club announced the move on Thursday, describing Manomano’s rise as a testament to the success of their development program and a sign of their commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

“Takunda has shown maturity, discipline, and consistency far beyond his years. He’s earned this promotion through hard work and resilience,” said a club official.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer in the youth setup and is now expected to compete for a place between the posts in the senior side as MWOS FC continues to build a competitive squad for the top-flight campaign.

Fans of the Norton-based side have welcomed the news, with many expressing excitement at seeing fresh talent being integrated into the first team.

Manomano becomes one of the few youth products to break into the senior ranks at MWOS FC, and his promotion signals a growing faith in the club’s grassroots structures.

