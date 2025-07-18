Mzembi to See Off Winter Behind Bars

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi will be spending the remainder of Zimbabwe’s winter behind bars, after Harare Regional Magistrate Donald Ndirovei on Thursday further remanded him in custody to August 6 — well into the start of the country’s summer season.

Mzembi, who is being represented by lawyer Kevin Mandike, appeared in court where the State, led by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, indicated that the matter may be ready for trial on his next appearance.

Mzembi, the 61-year-old former Masvingo South Member of Parliament, was arrested on June 14 when he, in a surprise move, returned to Zimbabwe from his base in South Africa, where he had stayed for around seven years.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...