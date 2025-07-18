Nick Mangwana Exposes Mnangagwa Has Never At Any Time Faced A Death Sentence

BREAKING INVESTIGATIVE REPORT

By Dorrothy Moyo | 18 July 2025

In a remarkable twist that could reshape Zimbabwe’s historical narrative, the country’s government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has — perhaps unwittingly — shattered a long-standing myth surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s liberation war legacy.

In a tweet published Friday, Mangwana stated that President Mnangagwa was “jailed at Khami Maximum Prison for 15 years” beginning on 13 September 1966, and later transferred to Harare Remand Prison in January 1972 for deportation. The prison admission record does not mention any death sentence — contrary to Mnangagwa’s own decades-old claim that he narrowly escaped the gallows

Nick Mangwana

“Records at the Prison also show that His Excellency President @edmnangagwa was once jailed at Khami Maximum Prison for 15 years,” Mangwana wrote. “The admissions register show that the President was admitted into the D-Class at the jail on 13 September 1966 and was transferred to Harare Remand Prison on 6 January 1972 for deportation.”

The tweet, accompanied by photographs of Mnangagwa’s prison visit, set off a firestorm of discussion online, including a sharp reaction from whistleblower and former prison officer Shepherd Yuda:

“I told people that ED was never sentenced to death. Records now indicate otherwise,” Yuda commented.

Myth Busted: Eddie Cross Confirms No Death Sentence

This public contradiction comes just a few years after Mnangagwa’s authorised biographer, economist Eddie Cross, revealed in his 2021 book that the president was not sentenced to death in 1965 — and, crucially, that his crime was not even serious enough to warrant such punishment.

Cross drew directly from High Court records which stated:

“This is not such a case, although it is a serious crime according to law. I do not therefore propose to sentence you to death in this case.”

Oxford historian Dr. Miles Tendi amplified the revelation, stating Mnangagwa’s claim in a 2015 Sunday Mail article — that he was sentenced to death but spared because of his age — was false. According to the court transcript, the judge exercised discretion, concluding the bombing incident Mnangagwa was accused of was not severe enough for capital punishment.

Online Reaction: Deportation Sparks Citizenship Questions

Facebook users also latched onto the surprising phrase in Mangwana’s tweet — that Mnangagwa was “transferred for deportation.” This raised further questions about the president’s nationality.

“Deportation… Is he not a Zimbabwean?” asked Enias Vushe.

“Deported to where? Don’t tell me the deportation failed!” wrote another user, as others suggested Zambia — where Mnangagwa was reportedly born — was the intended destination.

In response, Yuda added an explosive allegation:

“It was a prisoners exchange deal brokered by CIO to allow a decoy in ZPF.”

This statement hints at the possibility of political subterfuge — suggesting that Mnangagwa’s release or transfer may have involved state intelligence manipulation, possibly to reframe his historical profile.

Conclusion: A False Legacy?

The revelations from Mangwana’s tweet, Cross’ biography, and the historical High Court transcript together point to a consistent narrative: President Emmerson Mnangagwa was never sentenced to death. The long-standing story — that he was a heroic youth spared the noose only by age — appears to be a manufactured piece of liberation war lore.

This comes at a time when Zimbabweans are increasingly re-examining their history and leadership amid economic turmoil, political repression, and allegations of elite corruption.

The implications are profound: if Mnangagwa’s foundational liberation credentials are exaggerated, what else in Zimbabwe’s official liberation war mythology deserves scrutiny?

ZimEye will continue to follow this developing story.

