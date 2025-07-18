Resistance Builds Against Mnangagwa Regime Over Compulsory ZBC Radio Fee

By A Correspondent

The Emmerson Mnangagwa administration is facing mounting resistance from citizens following the enforcement of a controversial new law that forces motorists to pay a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence fee before renewing vehicle insurance or obtaining a ZINARA licence disc.

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Act [Chapter 12:06] (No. 2 of 2025), which took effect today, has sparked outrage across the country. Under the new law, a valid ZBC radio licence is now mandatory either before or at the time of renewing vehicle-related services.

In a statement confirming the policy, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) said it was simply aligning its operations with the newly amended law. “ZINARA has now fully implemented the requirement in line with the Broadcasting Services Act,” the authority announced.

But Zimbabweans have reacted with fury, describing the law as exploitative and unconstitutional. Critics say the regime is forcing citizens to bankroll a failing state broadcaster that lacks credibility, professionalism, and relevance.

“This is nothing but a hidden tax,” said a Harare motorist. “We are being punished for refusing to consume propaganda. They want to make ZBC survive by force, even when no one wants to watch it.”

Another resident added, “Why should we be forced to pay for a service we don’t use? This is extortion disguised as law.”

Civil society groups and legal experts have slammed the move as a direct assault on citizens’ rights and a clear violation of freedom of choice. “The law sets a dangerous precedent,” warned a media watchdog. “You can’t compel people to fund a state media institution that fails to serve the public interest.”

Government officials have tried to justify the move by claiming it aligns with international broadcasting models. However, many have dismissed the comparison, arguing that in functioning democracies, public broadcasters are funded through accountable mechanisms—not coerced payments tied to unrelated services like vehicle licensing.

“With unemployment at record highs and the cost of living unbearable, the regime is now forcing people to pay for propaganda before they can drive legally,” said one outspoken critic. “It’s unacceptable, and people will resist.”

With no exemption system in place, motorists are left with two options: pay the ZBC licence fee or forfeit the ability to legally insure and license their vehicles.

Analysts say the implementation of the law is yet another flashpoint in the escalating battle between an increasingly authoritarian regime and an angry, burdened population.

“This won’t end quietly,” said one commentator. “People are fed up—and this time, they’re ready to push back.”

