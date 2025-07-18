Saucy One-Night Stand Ends In Tears For Byo Man

A saucy one-night stand ended in theft, betrayal and a high-speed crash after a 22-year-old woman allegedly turned on her lover in the dead of night—vanishing with his US$70,000 luxury car and a wallet stuffed with cash!

Nicole Dube, a stunner from New Parklands, is accused of pulling off the heist of the year after bedding her 37-year-old Romeo in Khumalo on July 15. But what began as a steamy hookup soon turned into a full-blown criminal caper.

Police say after a night of boozing, supper, and seduction, Dube waited until her exhausted new flame passed out… and then struck.

“She dipped into his trousers, grabbed US$1,000 in cash, swiped his car keys and slipped out like a ghost,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

But she didn’t just vanish quietly into the night—oh no.

Dube allegedly took off in the man’s prized Toyota Tundra, a beastly truck worth a whopping US$70,000. Hours later, she smashed it into a wall near Chicken Inn by Tredgold Magistrates Court—and fled the scene before anyone could blink.

But the drama didn’t stop there.

In an outrageous twist, Dube reportedly returned to the scene of the crime—sneaking back into the man’s home around 2AM and trying her luck a second time… this time attempting to jack his BMW!

Unfortunately for her, the gardener was wide awake—and wide-eyed—when he caught her fiddling with the BMW’s keys.

“He quickly alerted the complainant. Together they pounced, nabbed her red-handed, and marched her off to the cops,” said Inspector Msebele.

Now Dube faces charges that could see her spending more time behind bars than between the sheets.

Police are warning the public to be cautious with late-night liaisons.

“Some of these people come with hidden agendas that can end up costing you dearly,” Msebele added.

