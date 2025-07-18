Third Suspect Nabbed in US$4 Million Bulawayo Ecobank Heist

By A Correspondent| The net continues to tighten around the masterminds behind the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank armed robbery, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirming the arrest of a third suspect in Botswana.

The latest suspect, Bhekanai Milio (39), was arrested on 14 July 2025 while attempting to enter Botswana from South Africa. His arrest follows that of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, who were apprehended in South Africa earlier this month in connection with the October 3, 2024 robbery that rocked Zimbabwe’s second-largest city.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement issued today, said Milio’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the cross-border investigation. Efforts are now underway to have him extradited to Zimbabwe where he is expected to face charges relating to the violent heist.

“The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspect’s extradition to Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Police confirmed that more suspects are being pursued and investigations are ongoing.

The robbery, which took place at Ecobank’s Bulawayo branch, involved the theft of a staggering US$4 million and has since sparked an international manhunt across southern Africa.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the arrest of the other suspects who are linked to this case,” added Commissioner Nyathi, promising that more details would be released in due course.

