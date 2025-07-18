Three Die In Head-On Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Three people have died in a head-on crash between a BMW and a Toyota Sienta near Norton.

The Police confirmed the accident and provided more details:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 61 kilometre peg along Harare – Bulawayo Road on 15/07/25 at around 2200 hours in which three people were killed while one person was injured. A BMW 523D vehicle with no passengers on board rammed onto the back of a Toyota Sienta vehicle with three passengers on board. The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction towards Harare. Subsequently, the Toyota Sienta vehicle veered to the right onto the oncoming lane resulting in a head on collision with a Shacman truck. The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured was admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital, Harare.

