Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Fatally Hit by Train in Chinhoyi

By A Correspondent

CHINHOYI – A tragic accident unfolded this evening after a yet-to-be-identified man was struck and killed by a train in Chinhoyi.

The man died instantly at the scene, with authorities swiftly cordoning off the area.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, and investigations are currently underway.

Police are urging members of the public with any information that could assist in identifying the deceased to come forward.

More updates to follow as the story develops.

