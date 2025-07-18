Video: Angry Vendors Beat Up Harare City Council Officers

By A Correspondent

Tensions boiled over in Harare’s Central Business District this week after angry vendors assaulted two plainclothes Harare City Council officers during a routine operation.

The dramatic scene, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the officers being physically attacked by a group of vendors who appeared fed up with repeated raids and harassment.

“These are signs of resistance,” said one eyewitness. “People are tired. They’re trying to survive, but council keeps cracking down.”

With the country’s economic crisis deepening, many vendors say they have no choice but to sell on the streets to make ends meet. The altercation highlights growing frustration among informal traders who feel targeted and unsupported by authorities.

Council officials have yet to comment on the incident.

WATCH | It seems like vendors in Harare are now fed up with the ongoing raids by Harare City Council officials. Two female officers, who were dressed in plain clothes, were assauIted by vendors in the CBD. pic.twitter.com/PA6ZAri0uE — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) July 18, 2025

