ZACC confirms on Bosso probe

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed that it is investigating Highlanders FC over suspected corruption related to player transfers and financial mismanagement. ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu confirmed the anti graft body received a formal report and was looking into the matter. “ZACC confirms receiving a report of a case of corruption involving Highlanders Football Club, and investigations are ongoing,’ Mlevu said.

