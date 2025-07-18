Zanu PF Chiredzi By-election Candidate in Trouble for Disrespecting Chief Tshovani

By A Correspondent

As the Chiredzi East Ward 4 by-election approaches, tensions are mounting within Zanu PF following allegations that the party’s candidate, Ostine Phikelele, disrespected Chief Tshovani during a recent campaign event. The controversy has sparked concern among senior party members and threatens to derail Phikelele’s candidacy ahead of the July 26 by-election.

Phikelele, who is facing independent candidate Joseph Macheke, has already drawn criticism for his conduct, but his latest actions have stirred anger within the party’s local structures. The incident occurred during a meeting attended by Zanu PF elders, including Masvingo Province Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa.

According to party insiders, Phikelele was instructed to sit properly as a show of respect while Chief Tshovani addressed the gathering. However, he reportedly ignored the request, choosing to lean forward instead — an act seen as disrespectful to both traditional authority and party leadership.

“Phikelele has embarrassed us before Chief Tshovani,” said a senior Zanu PF official in Chiredzi who asked not to be named. “He should have shown humility and respected the traditional leadership. It sends the wrong message to our structures and supporters.”

Another source within the local Zanu PF branch said the candidate’s attitude has raised broader questions about his readiness to lead.

“He lacks discipline. You can’t represent the party and community if you can’t follow basic protocol in front of your elders and a respected chief,” the source said.

The fallout from the incident comes at a sensitive time for Zanu PF, which recently recalled former councillor Rabson Mashulani, opening the door for a new candidate in Ward 4.

With the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirming that polling agents will be trained on July 23 and 24, and voting set for July 26, party unity is critical — but appears shaky.

Meanwhile, Joseph Macheke’s campaign as an independent has gained quiet traction.

Though some voters are reportedly unsure how to engage with a non-party-affiliated candidate, others see him as a fresh option untainted by internal Zanu PF squabbles.

With both candidates promising progress for the ward, residents are watching closely. However, Phikelele’s public misstep may have shifted momentum.

“If he can’t respect our chief now, what will he do once elected?” asked a concerned Chiredzi East resident. “We are tired of leaders who only remember us during elections.”

As the campaign intensifies, Zanu PF is now facing internal pressure to repair the damage — or risk losing ground in what should have been a safe seat.

