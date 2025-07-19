Auxillia Mnangagwa Takes Over Shrine in Campaign-Style Spectacle

By A Correspondent

CHIMANIMANI – First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s well-publicized development projects at the Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church have sparked fresh controversy, with critics accusing her of using aid as a tool for political gain.

The projects—launched in 2022—were celebrated again this week during the church’s Passover Conference, with ZANU PF’s top brass, including party National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, praising Mnangagwa for her “visionary leadership” in rural development.

“These projects are evidence of Government’s commitment to inclusive development and recognition of faith-based organisations as key partners,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said during a tour of the Mabiya Shrine.

“Most of these are women empowerment projects… this area is now a centre of excellence.”

But not everyone is applauding.

Observers say the six projects—rural electrification, a solar-powered borehole, a four-hectare commercial farm, a sewing centre, a goat-rearing scheme, and improved school infrastructure—appear more like an electoral strategy than a genuine development initiative.

“This is all meant to capture votes ahead of future polls,” said a local civic leader. “You don’t just ‘donate’ boreholes and goats to one church unless you’re trying to manufacture loyalty.”

Despite the political suspicion, the practical benefits are visible. Local schools now have electric lighting, a first in the area. The solar borehole supplies clean water, and women are producing and selling uniforms thanks to sewing machines funded by the First Lady’s office. One hundred goats are also expected to kickstart a livestock program.

“The President is saying water is life. Let us complement the First Lady’s work by taking care of this borehole,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Church officials were quick to defend the gesture. “What the First Lady did here is more than charity. It changed how we think and live,” said national chairperson Gwinyai Banganwa. “Children are now going to better schools, people have clean water, and our women are making an income.”

But critics remain skeptical, pointing out that such high-profile handouts in religious spaces blur the lines between faith, state, and party politics.

“It’s campaign PR dressed as philanthropy,” said a local teacher. “Meanwhile, hospitals still lack basics like power and medicine.”

The church has also entered talks with Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology to train congregants in agro-business, a move welcomed by both government and church representatives.

Still, the lasting motive behind the First Lady’s generosity remains under scrutiny. “Today it’s goats and gifts,” the civic leader said. “Tomorrow, it’s ballots they’ll be collecting.”

