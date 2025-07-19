Auxillia Mnangagwa Uses Goats and Gifts To Capture Jekenisheni Church

By A Correspondent

CHIMANIMANI – First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s high-profile development projects at the Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church are being hailed by ZANU PF officials as a triumph of rural transformation—but critics say the initiative reeks of opportunism and political manipulation ahead of upcoming elections.

Six community projects—ranging from rural electrification to goat-rearing and sewing schemes—were launched at the church’s Mabiya Shrine in 2022, and are now being paraded as success stories during the church’s Passover Conference this week.

ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, speaking at the event, lavished praise on the First Lady for “leading development” in the region.

“These projects are evidence of Government’s commitment to inclusive development and recognition of faith-based organisations as key partners,” she said. “Most of these are women empowerment projects… this area is now a centre of excellence.”

But critics are unconvinced. With elections on the horizon and rural voters playing a decisive role, the timing and location of these projects have raised serious questions.

“This is all meant to capture votes ahead of future polls,” said a local civic leader who asked not to be named. “You don’t just ‘donate’ boreholes and sewing machines to a single church community unless you’re trying to buy loyalty.”

The projects include electrifying the church and four nearby schools, a solar-powered borehole, a four-hectare commercial farm, and upcoming deliveries of 100 goats and 33 sewing machines. The sewing initiative is already producing uniforms and clothing for sale in nearby communities.

Muchinguri-Kashiri insisted that the projects align with national goals under the Second Republic’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), adding: “The President is saying water is life. Let us complement the First Lady’s work by taking care of this borehole.”

Church leaders praised the developments. “What the First Lady did here is more than charity. It changed how we think and live,” said the church’s national chairperson, Gwinyai Banganwa. “Children are now going to better schools, people have clean water, and our women are making an income.”

But the optics are hard to ignore. The First Lady’s projects are being used as political theatre, complete with guided tours and speeches praising ZANU PF’s “inclusive development.” As another critic put it: “They’re using the poor as a stage for campaign PR. Meanwhile, clinics go without medicine and hospitals without power.”

The church also announced a partnership with Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology to formalise training for their agricultural and science-related ventures.

While community members welcome the short-term benefits, many remain skeptical about the long-term intentions. “Today it’s boreholes and goats,” said a local teacher. “Tomorrow it’s votes they’ll come demanding in return.”

