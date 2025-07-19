Cop’s Vehicle Torched in Bindura

Crime and Courts Reporter-Police in Bindura have launched a manhunt for suspects behind a series of arson attacks that left three vehicles—one of them belonging to a police officer—damaged or destroyed in Chiwaridzo suburb early Thursday morning.

The attacks occurred between 2:00 am and 4:00 am, with one vehicle completely gutted by fire and the other two sustaining varying degrees of damage. The motive behind the incidents remains unknown.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the attacks and said a full-scale investigation is underway.

The first victim, Robson Muchuchu (27), an artisanal miner from Chiwaridzo, parked his red Honda Fit (registration AEV-2650) at his home around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. At approximately 2:45 am, his neighbour, Adella Mbizvo, noticed the vehicle ablaze and alerted him.

Muchuchu attempted to douse the fire with water, but the flames quickly spread and the vehicle was completely destroyed. He is estimated to have lost property worth around US$2,000.

The second incident targeted Wimbiso Kamhuka (41), who had parked her silver Nissan AD Van (AGI-7299) outside her home the same evening. Around 3:30 am, her neighbour, Ngoni Mugumere, spotted the fire and raised the alarm. Swift action by residents helped prevent the vehicle from being fully consumed by the blaze.

The third attack involved a white Nissan Liberty (ACK-4416) owned by Constable Soka (34), stationed at the ZRP Mashonaland Central Provincial Operations. He had also parked his car at home overnight and was alerted by neighbour Martha Banyera around 3:17 am. Although the fire was extinguished with the help of community members, the vehicle’s rear section sustained damage.

Officers from ZRP Chiwaridzo, working with CID Bindura, attended the scenes and have enlisted forensic experts to assist in the investigation.

Inspector Mundembe condemned the attacks as acts of sabotage.

“We urge members of the public to refrain from wanton destruction of property and to engage in peaceful dialogue where disputes exist,” he said.

He appealed to the public for any information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators and encouraged residents to strengthen neighbourhood watch patrols to deter criminal activity.

Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.

