Earthquake Hits Chimanimani …

By A Correspondent

CHIMANIMANI – Residents of Chimanimani were jolted awake in the early hours of Thursday morning after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the region, though authorities say no damage or injuries were recorded.

The tremor occurred at 03:02 AM local time and was widely felt across the district, prompting concern and confusion among locals. Some residents reported their homes rattling and the ground briefly shaking.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) later confirmed the seismic event in an official statement, pinpointing the epicentre at Latitude -20.067 and Longitude 32.655, deep within Chimanimani.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 (Local Magnitude) occurred in Chimanimani on the 17th of July 2025 at 0302hrs local time,” read the statement.

Mr Maringo, the Provincial Meteorological Officer for Manicaland, also confirmed the incident and said multiple residents had contacted the department to report feeling the tremor.

The MSD attributed the earthquake to ongoing tectonic activity linked to the East African Rift System, which stretches southward through Zimbabwe into Mozambique.

“The earthquake was of moderate magnitude, and no reports of damage were received,” the department said.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in seismically active regions like Chimanimani, Thursday’s event served as a reminder of the geological volatility that underpins parts of Manicaland Province.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any aftershocks or related disturbances.

