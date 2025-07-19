Earthquake Shakes Chimanimani District, No Damage Reported

Chimanimani, Zimbabwe – 18 July 2025

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the local magnitude scale struck the Chimanimani District in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing alarm among residents but resulting in no reported damage or casualties.

The tremor occurred at exactly 03:02 AM local time on 17 July 2025, according to a statement released by the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe. The epicenter was located at Latitude -20.067 and Longitude 32.655, placing it squarely within the mountainous Chimanimani region, which borders Mozambique.

Local residents reported feeling the earth shake briefly, though many remained unaware until later in the day. The Meteorological Department described the tremor as “moderate in magnitude” and attributed it to seismic activity along the East African Rift System, which extends into neighbouring Mozambique and eastern Zimbabwe.

Mr. Maringo, the Provincial Meteorological Officer for Manicaland, confirmed that the quake was felt by several people in the district. However, no infrastructure damage or injuries have been reported as of this morning.

“Earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in this part of the country and are generally not destructive,” the statement read.

Authorities continue to monitor the region for aftershocks, though none have been recorded so far. Residents are advised to remain calm and to report any structural concerns to local authorities.- ManicaPost/Additional Reporting

This is a developing story.

