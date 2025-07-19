Junior Makunike Punishes DeMbare

Former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike returned to torment his old club, firing home an 84th-minute winner that handed Simba Bhora a crucial 1-0 win in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Wadzanayi Stadium.

With Dynamos now battling to avoid relegation, the defeat adds to their growing woes in what has become a nightmare season for the once-mighty Harare giants. The result leaves DeMbare firmly entrenched in the bottom half of the table, with pressure mounting on both players and technical staff.

Despite dominating possession for large parts of the game, Dynamos once again lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and were ultimately punished by a late sucker punch from one of their own. Makunike, composed and clinical, capitalised on a defensive lapse to seal the win for Simba Bhora.

It was a moment of heartbreak for DeMbare fans, who watched their team slump to another defeat — this time delivered by a familiar face. As Simba Bhora celebrated, Dynamos were left to confront an uncomfortable reality: the relegation zone is no longer a distant threat — it’s knocking at their door.

