Just Like Hopewell, Wicknell Flies To UK Despite Being Implicated In High Profile Money Laundering

Just like the Hopewell Chin’ono ( the world’s only journalist with 3 IDs who’s spent the last 14 years using journalism-talk to falsify that the UK embassy police cleared money he illegally moved from UK to Zimbabwe to purchase property), the convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo is flying to the United Kingdom despite being implicated in the latest high profile money laundering case affecting multiple countries, and listed by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Unit.



This development is published to help inform members of the public being misled into crime by Chin’ono and Chivayo.

Picture

An announcement by Wicknell Chivayo

