Legendary Actor, Olu Jacobs Turns 83

By A Correspondent

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, turned 83 on Thursday, 11 July.

With a career spanning decades, Jacobs has featured in numerous British television series and international films, earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished African actors of his generation. His work has been praised for its depth, versatility, and lasting impact on both Nollywood and the broader global film industry.

Regarded as a cultural icon, Jacobs is celebrated for paving the way for generations of African actors and for his significant contributions to the development of theatre and film in Nigeria and beyond.

