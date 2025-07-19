Minister Chadzamira in Job Sikhala Assassination Plot

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, has been implicated in the violent disruption of opposition politician Job Sikhala’s book launch held in Masvingo last week, a disruption that Sikhala has since described as an assassination attempt on his life.

According to investigations by the Masvingo Mirror, the attack was carried out by a terror gang allegedly led by known Zanu PF activist Esau Mutanho and Zanu PF district youth secretary Mashingaidze Mabhucho.

It has since emerged that the group used a Zanu PF-branded Toyota Hilux Twin Cab (registration number AGE-0791), reportedly allocated to Chadzamira for his Masvingo West Constituency. Sources claim the youths involved in the disruption gathered at Dhiyo Shopping Centre, where Mutanho allegedly promised them generous payments from Minister Chadzamira once the mission was completed.

Sikhala, in response, has filed a US$150,000 lawsuit against Mutanho, whom he accuses of being central to what he now believes was a coordinated attempt on his life under the guise of political disruption.

The Mirror is in possession of several videos allegedly showing Mutanho disrupting multiple events in Masvingo, including the Zanu PF primary elections in which Chadzamira was a contestant, and the Public Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill hearing held on May 16, 2024.

Efforts to get a comment from Minister Chadzamira were unsuccessful. He did not answer calls nor respond to messages. Repeated visits by Mirror reporters to his offices at Benjamin Burombo Building also yielded no results, with officials saying he was away touring gold mines in the province.

Mutanho, who is also reportedly involved in illegal foreign currency dealings, refused to comment and instead accused the reporter of harassment.

Chadzamira is accused by sources of vowing to block all opposition meetings in the province, or any public gatherings that do not align with his political stance.

One of the youths involved in the disruption, Maguchu — reportedly unemployed and intoxicated at the time — told reporters he was proud of stopping the event. He claimed the speakers had insulted “his President,” in reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...