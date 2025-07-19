MK Party Demands Ramaphosa’s Immediate Resignation

By A Correspondent– South Africa’s opposition uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has demanded the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and called for the dismissal and prosecution of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

On Friday, MK Party supporters staged a protest march to the Union Buildings and the South African Police Service (SAPS) headquarters in Pretoria, where they handed over memorandums detailing their demands.

Reading the memorandum aloud, MK Party national organiser Joe Ndlela said the government had 14 days to respond.

“Our demands are as follows,” Ndlela declared. “We demand President Cyril Ramaphosa resign immediately, the immediate arrest of those implicated by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Senzo Mchunu to be fired immediately, the immediate unsealing of the C17 bank statements and accountability for the Phala Phala case.”

The MK Party has also thrown its weight behind KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who recently accused Mchunu of interfering in police investigations.

The memorandum was received by Lieutenant-General Samo Chamane on behalf of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Ramaphosa was no longer fit to govern and accused the African National Congress (ANC) of abandoning its founding principles.

“The ANC under Ramaphosa has become a shadow of its former self,” said Ndhlela. “It now serves the interests of the elite, not the people it was created to liberate. President Ramaphosa must resign without delay.”

President Ramaphosa has since placed Mchunu on special leave, pending the outcome of a commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference in police operations.

