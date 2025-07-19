Noni Madueke Joins Arsenal in £52m Move from Chelsea

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

LONDON – Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a blockbuster £52 million ($67 million) deal.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, becoming the club’s fourth acquisition of the summer.

Madueke joins goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Martin Zubimendi as part of Mikel Arteta’s ongoing squad rebuild. The club is also finalising the transfer of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Madueke’s arrival is expected to boost Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of a demanding season in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...