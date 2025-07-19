Police Deny Blocking MDC-T Meeting

By A Correspondent – Police have dismissed claims that they disrupted a scheduled MDC-T meeting at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, stating that officers were only deployed in response to violence among party members.

In a statement released on Friday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi strongly refuted a report published by a local daily on 18 July 2025, titled “Police block MDC-T meeting”, accusing the media of misrepresenting facts.

“Contrary to the newspaper’s claims, the Zimbabwe Republic Police did not block the meeting,” said Nyathi.

“Instead, the Police was called to intervene and maintain law and order after violence erupted among feuding members during the gathering.”

He said the police acted only after receiving a request for assistance when tensions escalated between rival MDC-T factions.

“Any insinuation by the media that the Police blocked the meeting is incorrect and misrepresents the correct circumstances on the ground,” Nyathi added.

The ZRP urged journalists to uphold ethical standards and avoid distorting facts. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police appeals to the media to report objectively and accurately, ensuring that the public is informed of the correct facts as they unfold,” said Nyathi.

The MDC-T is yet to issue an official response to the ZRP’s statement.

