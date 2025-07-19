Rudo Zvobgo’s Disruptive Death-Talk Using A Child During Mourning | FULL TEXT

FULL TEXT: The following is the moment when ZANU PF activist, Rudo Zvobgo, was removed from hosting Twitter spaces after announcing ‘insensitive’ statements to TV whistleblower Shepherd Yuda, over the alleged ‘death of a son.’

Zvobgo’s previous requests to co host news based X spaces have been blocked after she was exposed for collaborating with identity fraudsters.

She said: “Let us not pretend like Nelson’s child is more important than Yuda’s child. Never! Yuda’s child is more important, is as important as Nelson’s child. Simple! And then people try and attack me. I understand that it’s not about me. Yes, whatever beef you have with Hulu is not my business, Wang.

“But I’m telling you right now that Right now, you guys have forgotten about Yuda’s child, his sacrifices. I dared even mention Nelson’s child and you want to attack me. But yet, Yuda actually lost his child. Imagine if Nelson lost his child, would he still be there?

“Imagine that. Okay, so please stop this drama and, sorry, it’s so funny that people had to bombard you to remove me as a co-host, like it wouldn’t even affect anything. I don’t even care about Twitter. It means absolutely nothing, mate. Honestly. Yes, I’m here. Okay, so would you translate that all these and responses from people would you translate it uh…”

