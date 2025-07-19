Shock As University Student Impregnates Own Sister

A 23-YEAR-OLD National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student has landed himself in deep trouble after allegedly impregnating his stepsister (15) in a sordid incident that unfolded under one roof.

The man (who can not be named for ethical reasons), appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mnkandla, facing a charge that has shaken his family and sent shockwaves through the university community. He was remanded in custody until July 24.

According to the prosecution led by Nomthandazo Mafu, the disturbing events took place last November. It was during what appeared to be a casual night at home when the accused and his stepsister decided to watch an explicit movie on a laptop. What started off as a questionable choice quickly developed into a nightmare.

After the film ended, accused allegedly made a shocking request. He asked his stepsister to have sexual intercourse with him. A moment of recklessness and trauma ensued as the two engaged in unprotected sex — an encounter that would come back to haunt them both.

Weeks later, the consequences began to show. The complainant’s father started noticing physical changes in his daughter. Suspicious and concerned, he and his wife purchased pregnancy test kits. Both tests confirmed what they had feared most — their daughter was pregnant.

Desperate for answers, the girl was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital, where she confided in doctors about what had happened. Her stepbrother, the man she trusted as family, had betrayed her in the worst way possible.

The case was promptly reported to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest. His future now hangs in the balance as he awaits trial for an act that has not only broken the law but devastated an entire family.

The matter is still before the courts.

Source: B-Metro

